Presidential Poll: Atiku, Tambuwal, Ayu Lead PDP Protest To INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and the Director General of the PDP Campaign, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, are among party leaders currently leading a peaceful protest to the office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abuja.

The party leaders were joined by some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustee (BoT) of the party.

The protesters clad in black attire and riding in two open vans started the protest from Legacy House in Maitama, the presidential campaign office of the PDP.

They are expected to move together to the INEC office where the party leaders are expected to lay their grievances to the electoral empire.

The PDP is protesting the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections and the declaration of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of the presidential poll.

The party had called for the cancellation of the elections and the conduct of a fresh one following what they said were irregularities during the exercise.

