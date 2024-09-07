Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Presidential Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale Proceeds On Indefinite Leave Of Absence

Published

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has proceeded on an indefinite leave of absence.

Ngelale said the decision was taken after significant consultations with his family over the past days as a vexatious medical situation had worsened.

He made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, adding that he has sent a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Ngelale explained that he has also stepped down as the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

“On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family,” he said.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit. I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.”

The leave of absence implies that he would temporarily suspend his duties as spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

I'm Aware of Your Struggle, But I Wish There Were Other Options - Tinubu I'm Aware of Your Struggle, But I Wish There Were Other Options - Tinubu

News

‘Hard Decisions For Development’, Tinubu Speaks On Petrol Price Hike

President Bola Tinubu has broken his silence on the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol. Tinubu, who...

11 hours ago

News

Consider Nigerians’ Welfare And Reverse Petrol Price Hike, Doctors Tell Tinubu

The Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians by immediately reversing the...

2 days ago

News

State Police: NEC Gives States Deadline To Make Submissions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has given all states until September 9, 2024, to make their positions known on the establishment of State Police....

3 days ago

News

Donald Duke To Tinubu: It’s Failure To Buy New Jet, Yacht When Nigerians Are Hungry

Former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, says it is a failure of leadership for President Bola Tinubu to buy a new presidential jet...

August 30, 2024

Copyright ©