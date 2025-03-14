Ramadan/Lent: Clerics Tells Nigerians To Pray For Tinubu Amid Economic Challenges

.…He deserves our prayers frequently at this perilous time

Islamic scholars, Amir Ikhwan Awwal and Sheikh Abubakar Solaty, have called on both Muslims and Christians to use the ongoing Ramadan and Lent period to fervently pray for Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, as he navigates the country through economic challenges.

The clerics spoke on Thursday at the second Ramadan Public Lecture organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, held at the party’s secretariat in Acme, Ogba.

The lecture was attended by prominent figures, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and several Islamic clerics. Also present were the Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and other party leaders and faithful.

“Put Your Faith in God, Not in Government” — Awwal

Delivering a lecture titled “Holding Onto Our Faith in This Perilous Time,” Awwal emphasized that Muslims should place their trust in God rather than in any human leader.

“It is irrelevant to blame President Tinubu for Nigeria’s woes or personal struggles. No one should tie their destiny to the country’s budget,” he said.

Awwal urged Nigerians to pray for the nation instead of speaking negatively about it, stressing that faith, prayer, and reciting the Quran were crucial in overcoming difficult times.

“Every great leader who attempts to bring reforms faces opposition. Even in the United States, people pray daily for their country, saying, ‘God bless America.’ I urge you to change your mindset and the way you speak to bring out the best in our leaders,” he stated.

Awwal described the current situation as a difficult time when people are prone to complaints. He acknowledged that many of Nigeria’s economic, political, and security challenges were man-made and called for collective efforts to address them.

“In the 1970s, the naira was stronger than the dollar, and Nigeria enjoyed better security in the 1980s. Today’s food shortages and economic hardships are not because God has denied us resources but because we have neglected agriculture,” he noted.

He urged Nigerians to appreciate God’s blessings, warning that ingratitude and poor leadership decisions contribute to national difficulties.

Awwal encouraged Muslims facing hardship to persevere and engage in midnight prayers, stating that God never forgets His people.

“The best way to manage your faith in difficult times is through patience and perseverance. No matter how big the challenge, contentment will see us through,” he said.

He also condemned the lack of contentment, emphasizing that every wrongly acquired wealth would eventually be accounted for.

“No one should lose hope. Life can change, and with trust in God, better days will come,” he added.

Awwal concluded his lecture with special prayers for President Tinubu, asking for good health and a successful tenure.

Delivering the second lecture titled “Ramadan in the Modern World: Challenges and Opportunities for Muslims,” Sheikh Abubakar Solaty urged Muslims to strive for an acceptable fast by guarding their speech, actions, and thoughts.

He emphasized the importance of helping others and commended Tinubu for his generosity and commitment to lifting people up.

“President Bola Tinubu has helped many people rise. Those who have benefited from his kindness should also help others,” he said.

Solaty also called on politicians and those in leadership to fear God and remain accountable to the people.

“Wealth, honor, property, and status are temporary. One day, we will all stand before God to answer for our deeds,” he warned.

Commending Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support of Islamic teachings, Solaty urged all leaders to uphold justice and righteousness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, praised the APC for organizing the lecture and encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful and committed to national progress.

APC Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi also urged attendees to embrace the teachings of Ramadan, emphasizing love, forgiveness, unity, and peace.

“The Holy Quran teaches us to show compassion and increase our good deeds, especially in this sacred month. Islam is a religion of peace, and we must live harmoniously with our neighbors,” he said.

Ojelabi further encouraged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that the government is making courageous efforts to lay a solid foundation for the country’s future.

“We must work together to make Nigeria a prosperous and peaceful nation. Let us reject corruption and selfishness and focus on collective progress,” he concluded.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.