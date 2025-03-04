Connect with us

Ramadan: Seyi Tinubu Breaks Fast With Kano Residents, NNPP Chairman

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu on Monday, March 3, 2025, joined the Kano State chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Hashimu Dugurawa and residents of the state to break the third-day Ramadan fast.

During the fast-breaking occasion, which took place at Al-Furqan Mosque in the Kano metropolis, Tinubu unveiled a feeding programme for the less privileged in the state.

The programme is said to be part of Seyi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Youth Engagement initiative for vulnerable groups.

While unveiling the initiative Tinubu emphasised the importance of social welfare particularly during the Ramadan period, and also stressed his commitment to initiatives that uplift the less privileged and foster national unity.

Earlier, the President’s son had paid a courtesy visit to the Kano-based business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata at his residence.

He also paid a visit to the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, after which he broke fast with residents of the state at the Amani Event Centre.

