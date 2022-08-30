Rapist From Rivers Joined Atiku to Receive Shekarau Into PDP – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike alleged on Tuesday that a ‘rapist’ who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers joined former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to receive Senator Ibrahim Shekarau back into the party, PM News reports.

Atiku led PDP members to receive the Senator representing Kano Central from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP into the main opposition party at a well attended event in Kano city on Monday.

Wike had before now accused some PDP leaders in Rivers of abandoning the state while following Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the party across the country.

Speaking while commissioning the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, Wike said he saw a PDP members who was a rapist in the large crowd that attended the event on television.

He lamented that the ‘rapist’ has not made any effort to attract anybody into the Rivers chapter of PDP.

Wike said, “I was watching television yesterday (Monday) when they went to Kano to receive Shekarau. I saw one rapist from Rivers State sitting at the back where he went to join them to receive Shekarau but I asked him; ‘How many people have you made to join your party in your state?’

“You have gone to receive somebody somewhere but you have not made efforts to receive other people to join your own party in your state. You like when food is ready, you’ll go but for you to cook, it is where people have cooked that you go to eat the food but you won’t cook your own,” he said.

“As people who want the party to win or who want their candidate to win the election, what role are you playing in your state to make sure your party wins the election? How many people have you been able to galvanise, mobilise them for them to leave their party to join your party? That is to show you are committed, willing and ready to make your party win an election.”

