Real Madrid Beat Atalanta To Win 2024 UEFA Super Cup

Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners took the lead in the 59th minute through Fede Valverde, before Mbappe’s strike secured victory in Warsaw.

Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut as Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup for a record-breaking sixth time with a 2-0 win over Atalanta on Wednesday.

