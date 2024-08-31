Rema’s Homecoming: A Triumph for Youth Empowerment and the Future of Edo State – By Maryam Isabota

In an era where recognition often comes as an afterthought, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s recent tribute to international artist Rema stands as a beacon of how honouring success can transform communities and inspire future generations. The homecoming concert held in Rema’s honour was not just a celebration of his remarkable achievements but also a testament to the Edo State government’s commitment to recognizing hard work and leveraging success to inspire youth.

Rema, born Divine Ikubor in Edo State, has made waves internationally with his unique sound and undeniable talent. His ascent from a local artist to a global sensation is a powerful narrative of perseverance and triumph. Governor Obaseki’s decision to name The Dome arena, a significant government infrastructure, after Rema is a historic first, reflecting a deep appreciation for the contributions of Edo State’s sons and daughters.

The Dome arena, now bearing Rema’s name, represents more than just a venue for events. It is a symbol of Edo State’s rich culture and a strategic investment in the state’s future. By creating a space that attracts visitors and showcases the state’s vibrant heritage, the arena is poised to become a hub for entertainment and cultural exchange. This initiative is expected to drive tourism, create job opportunities, and stimulate economic growth in the region.

As Governor Obaseki aptly stated, “Honoring Rema with The Dome is not just about celebrating a local talent who has made it big. It’s about sending a message that in Edo State, we recognize and support our own. This arena will stand as a reminder of what dedication and hard work can achieve.”

Globally recognized celebrities have frequently reiterated the significance of empowering young people.

Oprah Winfrey, renowned media mogul and philanthropist, once said, “When you invest in young people, you invest in the future. Empowering youth means giving them the tools to dream big and achieve their goals. It’s about creating opportunities that allow their talents to flourish.”

Similarly, international superstar Beyoncé has spoken about the role of recognition and support in shaping young lives: “The youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is our responsibility to nurture their potential. By celebrating their achievements and providing them with platforms to showcase their talents, we help build a future that is inclusive and vibrant.”

As Governor Obaseki’s tenure draws to a close, the focus now shifts to the future of Edo State. Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, is well-positioned to build upon the foundation laid by Obaseki. Ighodalo’s extensive experience in the private sector and his keen eye for investments align perfectly with the momentum generated by Obaseki’s youth-focused initiatives.

Ighodalo has expressed his commitment to continuing the work of his predecessor: “Governor Obaseki’s investments in youth empowerment and entertainment have set a high standard. If elected, I will build on this legacy by focusing on creating more job opportunities, enhancing our educational infrastructure, and supporting the creative and technological sectors. My goal is to ensure that Edo State remains a place where young people can thrive and achieve their dreams.”

Governor Obaseki’s administration has demonstrated a profound commitment to youth empowerment. The investments in entertainment, IT skills development, and infrastructure are reflective of a strategy to create a supportive environment for young people. Naming The Dome Arena after Rema indicates that the government values and invests in its young talents.

This approach resonates with the ethos of a government that prioritizes the needs and aspirations of its youth. As Governor Obaseki aptly put it, “Our commitment to youth empowerment is not just about policy but about action. By celebrating our successes and investing in our future, we are laying the groundwork for a prosperous and inclusive Edo State.”

As Edo State continues to chart its course towards a brighter future, the legacy of Governor Obaseki’s tenure and the vision of Asue Ighodalo offers a promising trajectory. The recognition of Rema and the development of The Dome arena are not just milestones; they are the beginning of a transformative journey that aims to harness the full potential of Edo’s youth and create a thriving, dynamic community for generations to come.

Maryam Isabota, an entertainment lawyer writes from Lagos.

