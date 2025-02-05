Reps Probe Telcos Over Unauthorized NIN-SIM Linkage

The House of Representatives has initiated an investigation into allegations that telecom providers have linked National Identification Numbers (NIN) to subscribers’ SIM cards without their consent.

The decision followed a motion sponsored by Rep. Patrick Umoh and Professor Julius Ihonvbere during Wednesday’s plenary.

Moving the motion, Rep. Umoh expressed concerns about the risks posed by this unauthorized linkage, particularly the exposure of subscribers to criminal activities and the potential harm to legitimate NIN holders.

He argued that this practice violates the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019, which protect the privacy and personal data of all Nigerians.

“This action is a clear violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act and the NDPR, which guarantee the right to privacy and data protection for every Nigerian,” Umoh stated. “The linking of NIN to SIM cards without consent exposes citizens to serious risks, including identity theft, financial fraud, and other forms of cybercrime.”

Rep. Umoh also highlighted how innocent citizens have been wrongfully implicated in crimes, facing reputational damage, harassment, and legal challenges due to unauthorized data linking.

The House has resolved to task its Committees on Communications and Interior with conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and submitting a report within four weeks.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has also been urged to investigate telecom providers involved and take immediate action against any found guilty of this practice.

