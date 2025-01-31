Revisit Your Macro-Economic Policies, PDP Govs Tell FG

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum, Friday, called on the Federal Government to revisit or rejig its macro-economic policies to ameliorate the hardship/pains that they have inflicted on Nigerians.

It stated that no meaningful or impactful achievements in the states would be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed.

It also reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment on the position of National Secretary position of the party, and advised the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to set up machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.

The PDP forum, in a communique issued at the end of it’s first 2025 meeting held at Government House Asaba, advised the NWC to reschedule NEC meeting to 13 March 2025.

The communique read by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, commended Governors of member states “for pursuing policies and programmes that not only ameliorated the plight of the people but were aimed at creating the foundation for sustainable development in their various states.

“The Meeting noted that the macro-economic policies of the Federal Government that have inflicted hardship and [pain on the polity.

“Therefore the Forum calls the Federal Government to either revisit or rejig its macro-economic policies to ameliorate and or stop the hardship/pains that they have inflicted on Nigerians as no meaningful/impactful achievements in the states will be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed.

“The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee, NWC, on the position of the National Secretary, and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment; consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.

“The Forum having examined all the notices required by law to be given to validly convoke NEC, advised NWC to reschedule NEC to the thirteenth (13Th) of March 2025.

“While commending the country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and Security Agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains of our gallant personnel against bandits in parts of the country, the Forum viewed with deep concern, the resurgence of brazen non-state actors. It therefore calls for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture.

“The Forum expressed its gratitude to the Host Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Government and the Good People of Delta State for their hospitality and friendly disposition that have yielded the successful, well-structured and impactful meeting; even as it equally commends the Governor for the giant strides recorded by his administration in the areas of infrastructure, environmental remediation, people empowerment and combating insecurity.

“Finally, the Forum enjoined Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing hardships with the firm assurance that the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and prosperity for all citizens.”

Present at the meeting were Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State; Dr. Agbu Kefas, Taraba State and Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa State.

Others were, Dr. Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State; Senator Ademola Adeleke, Osun State; Senator Douye Diri, Bayelsa State; Pastor Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom; Peter Mbah, Enugu State; Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State, Bayo Lawal, Deputy Governor, Oyo State as well as Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, D.G, PDP Governors’ Forum.

