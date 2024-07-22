Saboteurs Threatening To Destabilise Petroleum Sector, Says Sen. Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has raised alarm over the persistent economic sabotage that has undermined investor confidence in the petroleum sector, declaring that the Senate must identify and hold those accountable for the criminal acts.

Akpabio made the declaration on Monday during the inauguration of the Senate ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged sabotage in the sector.

At the inauguration, the Senate President stated that it is not merely an investigation but a rescue mission for the nation’s future. He said that it is a matter of national security and sovereignty and, if left unchecked, could cripple the economy for generations to come.

Senator Akpabio therefore charged members of the committee to collaborate with relevant agencies, industry experts, and stakeholders to uncover the root causes of the economic saboteurs, leaving no stone unturned.

