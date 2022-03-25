Second Niger Bridge Now 91% Complete, Says FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states, scheduled for completion in February 2022, is now 91 per cent completed, Channels Television reports.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this announcement on Thursday during the Special Weekly ministerial briefing at the State House in Abuja.

According to him, the 206 billion naira project has directly employed 1,486 people, while 8,110 indirect jobs have equally been created.

The Works and Housing Minister pegged major projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development fund including the 375km Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway estimated at 797 billion naira; the 11.59km Second Niger Bridge at 206 billion naira and the 127km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at 310 billion naira, at 1.3 trillion naira.

He noted that the Lagos Ibadan Express Way and Second Niger Bridge will be completed by the end of the year while the main Carriageway of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2023.

The Second Niger Bridge was first proposed during the 1978/79 political campaign by then-candidate Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

However, in August 2012, the Federal Executive Council under then-President Jonathan’s approved a contract worth ₦325 million for the final planning and design of the bridge.

A somewhat complicated procedure continued under President Muhammad Buhari, who first cancelled the earlier contract in August 2015.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.