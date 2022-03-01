Lawan SP

Senate Passes Bill on Independent Candidacy

The Senate on Tuesday passed Bill number 58 which seeks to allow independent candidates to contest for elective positions.

The Upper Chamber however threw out a bill seeking to allow Nigerians in Diaspora to vote during elections.

However, a Bill which seeks to provide for the election of Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory was rejected by lawmakers with 62 YES votes.

Also, a Bill seeking to ensure that a person who is a registered voter and resident in the FCT is appointed a Minister representing the FCT also failed to scale through.

Only 67 Senators voted YES instead of the required 73.

