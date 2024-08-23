Senator Monday Okpebholo and the Dangerous Reduction of the Edo Governorship Race to Tribalism

By Mercy Otabor

As the Edo State gubernatorial election draws closer, the campaigns are intensifying, and the candidates are making their final pitches to the electorate. Among them is Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who, unfortunately, seems to be reducing the race to a tribal debate rather than focusing on issues that matter to the people of Edo State. This approach is not only misguided but also a disservice to the rich political history of Nigeria, where unity and progress have often been achieved through the de-emphasis of ethnic differences.

Throughout his campaign, Senator Okpebholo has repeatedly emphasized his Esan ethnicity, to the point where it seems to be the cornerstone of his entire campaign strategy. “I be Esan person” has become his mantra, a phrase he has used so frequently that it overshadows any meaningful discussion of policies or plans for the development of Edo State. But one must ask: how does being Esan qualify someone to lead a diverse and complex state like Edo? What does this focus on ethnicity do for the average Edo voter?

Historically, Nigeria’s most revered political figures and founding fathers have always emphasized unity over division. They understood that the strength of Nigeria lies in its diversity, and they worked tirelessly to ensure that their leadership transcended ethnic and regional lines. Take, for instance, the words of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, who once said, “Here in Northern Nigeria we have people of many different races, tribes, and religions who are knit together by common history and common outlook. We are determined to do our duty by these people, and we will do it faithfully.” Bello’s leadership was characterized by a commitment to inclusivity, a stark contrast to the narrow, tribalistic rhetoric of Senator Okpebholo.

Similarly, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President, was a staunch advocate for unity. He famously declared, “Tribalism is a disease that should not be encouraged.” Azikiwe’s vision for Nigeria was one where ethnic differences were celebrated, not as a means to divide, but as a source of strength. He understood that for Nigeria to progress, its leaders needed to look beyond tribal affiliations and focus on the collective good of all Nigerians.

Senator Okpebholo’s focus on his Esan heritage is particularly troubling when compared to the approach taken by his main rival, Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ighodalo has chosen to run an inclusive campaign, one that is centered on policies and ideas rather than ethnicity. He has refrained from playing the tribal card, understanding that the people of Edo State are more interested in a leader who can address their concerns and improve their lives than one who belongs to a particular ethnic group. This is the kind of leadership Edo State needs—one that is detribalized, forward-thinking, and committed to the state’s progress.

The dangers of Senator Okpebholo’s approach cannot be overstated. By reducing the governorship race to a question of ethnicity, he is not only alienating voters from other ethnic groups but also reinforcing dangerous tribal divisions that have plagued Nigerian politics for far too long. His campaign is reminiscent of his party’s 2023 campaign approach appealing to narrow ethnic loyalties rather than offering concrete solutions to the electorates’ challenges. Nigeria is yet to recover from the APC’s ethnic narrative over a year after the election.

In a state as diverse as Edo, where people from different ethnic backgrounds coexist and contribute to the development of the state, it is irresponsible for any candidate to make ethnicity the focal point of their campaign. Edo State deserves a leader who sees beyond tribal lines, someone who can unite the people and lead them towards a brighter future. This is why it is so disheartening to see Senator Okpebholo resorting to such divisive tactics.

Indeed, the contrast between Okpebholo and Ighodalo could not be more stark. While Okpebholo continues to harp on his Esan identity, Ighodalo has been quietly building a broad-based coalition of supporters across the state, focusing on the issues that matter most to the electorate. He has shown a commitment to running an inclusive government, one that will serve all the people of Edo State, regardless of their ethnic background.

In this context, it is imperative that the people of Edo State reject the narrow, tribalistic rhetoric of Senator Okpebholo and instead embrace the inclusive vision offered by Asue Ighodalo. Edo State cannot afford to be led by a man who sees his ethnic identity as his primary qualification for office. The state needs a leader who is focused on the future, someone who can bring people together and build on the achievements of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The upcoming election is a critical moment for Edo State. The choice between a candidate who is stuck in the past, clinging to outdated notions of tribal loyalty, and one who is committed to unity and progress could not be clearer. Edo State deserves better than the divisive politics of Senator Okpebholo. It deserves a leader who can rise above ethnic differences and lead the state towards a brighter, more prosperous future.

In conclusion, as the people of Edo State head to the polls next month, they should remember the words of our founding fathers and great leaders who preached unity and condemned tribalism. They should vote for a candidate who embodies these ideals, someone like Asue Ighodalo, who is ready to lead all of Edo, not just a select few. The future of Edo State depends on it.

Otabor, a company, community and country builder, writes from Lagos.