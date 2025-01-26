South East Youth Stakeholders Beg Tinubu To Release Nnamadi Kanu

The South East Youth Stakeholders Forum, a group of representatives of various Youths Organisation across the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to release from incarceration the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group which convened an emergency meeting on Saturday, after in-depth discussions on the prevailing issues affecting the South East Region, appealed for Presidential Intervention in the long incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We appeal to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the father of the Nation and a detribalised Nigerian to direct the Attorney General of the Federation to discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to pave way for his release from incarceration.

“This we believe is a critical step toward resolving the persistent security challenges in the South East. We believe that his release will end the insecurity that has bedeviled the South East region, foster genuine reconciliation and reduce tensions within the South East Region,” the group assured.

In a communique by representatives of the five states in the south east led by the Chairman representing Enugu State, Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba, the group insisted that Kanu’s release will create a conducive environment for constructive dialogue and engagement with some youths from the south east who took up arms against the State.

“It will also strengthen trust between the government and the people of the South East, paving the way for sustainable peace and security. The release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would not only symbolize a commitment to unity but also act as a catalyst for the collective effort toward national harmony and stability,” the group noted.

They also called for a South East Youth Stakeholders Dialogue, a platform that will serve as a mechanism to engage youth leaders in addressing the socio-economic and security challenges in the zone; develop actionable strategies for sustainable development and foster unity and collaboration among various youth groups, ensuring collective progress for the region.

Nevertheless, the South East Youths commended President Tinubu for the establishment of the South East Development Commission, SEDC.

They said, “We heartily commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership and commitment to the South East development and rehabilitation through the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

“We further commend the Deputy Speaker RT. Hon. Benjamin Kalu who initiated the Bill for the Creation of South East Development Commission and other critical stakeholders at the National Assembly for the screening and clearing of the Executives and board members of the Commission.

“This initiative demonstrates a recognition of the unique challenges facing our region and provides a framework for addressing them through infrastructural development, economic empowerment, and social progress.”

The group recommitted itself to the advancement of peace, unity, and development in the South Eastern Nigeria as well as the nation at large.

“We further urge all stakeholders to embrace dialogue, collaboration, and forward-thinking initiatives as we collectively strive to build a prosperous and secure South East,” the group urged.

