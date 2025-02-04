Sowore: A Recipe for Chaos and Instability – By Tunde Ajayi

Omoyele Sowore is a master performer who relies on sensationalism to stay relevant. His actions are guided by a singular motivation: personal gain. This pursuit of wealth, which dates back to his university days, drives him to disregard consequences and ignore whose interests are harmed in the process. Unapologetic and unwavering, Sowore’s recent antics are a testament to his reckless disregard for stability, culminating in a macabre dance that now poses a significant threat to national security.

Sowore is also an ethnic champion hellbent on promoting divisiveness and chaos in the country. His relentless attack on public officeholders, particularly those of Yoruba extraction, is a clear indication of his ethnic bias. The recent attack on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is a classic example of Sowore’s ethnic champion mentality. His vitriolic and unsubstantiated attacks on the IGP are a clear indication of his disdain for the Yoruba people, who occupy key positions in the current administration.

His recent hyperactivity can be attributed to a combination of factors, including his political ambitions, particularly his desire to become the President of Nigeria, financial motivations, a desire for attention and relevance, and a misguided sense of righteousness. This behaviour is consistent with his past actions, making his recent outbursts unsurprising.

Ultimately, Sowore’s actions appear to be driven by a desire for power, attention, and relevance, which he seeks to maintain through his provocative antics.

Omoyele Sowore’s utterances are as callous as a mouse’s, demonstrating a startling lack of empathy and sensitivity. From the comfort of his US home, he’s quick to advocate for a ‘Day of Rage’ in Nigeria, seemingly oblivious to the potential consequences of his incendiary rhetoric. It appears he’s driven by a desire to be perceived as the liberator of the Nigerian people, rather than genuinely working towards their well-being. This is aside from the fact that his credibility has been repeatedly called into question, and for good reason. His penchant for using Sahara Reporters, a platform he founded, as a tool for blackmail and character assassination has raised serious concerns about his ethics and motivations.

If not for anything, I am glad that he is now forced to face the law and the onus is on him to defend his actions and inactions. Even though he wants unsuspecting members of the general public to see his arraignment as persecution, the plot is dead on arrival in my opinion. Indeed, his predicament serves as a stark reminder of the age-old adage: ‘Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.’ His history of questionable actions and unverified claims has come back to haunt him, leaving him vulnerable to scrutiny and accountability.

By all indications, he is a threat to national security. His actions and rhetoric have all the hallmarks of a threat to national security. His penchant for making unsubstantiated allegations and fueling unnecessary sentiments undermines national cohesion and stability. The law must take its course in this matter. Omoyele Sowore’s trial is a welcome development, as it ensures accountability and upholds the rule of law. Kudos to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for resorting to the law court, demonstrating a commitment to justice and due process.

The outcome of this trial will serve as a deterrent to others who think they can peddle falsehoods and inflammatory rhetoric with impunity. It will also reinforce the importance of responsible speech and the need for individuals to be mindful of the impact of their words on national security and social cohesion. The trial of Omoyele Sowore is likely to create a maelstrom on social media, with his loyal followers turning the online space into a battleground.

They will unleash personal attacks, insults, and propaganda to silence dissenting voices and sway public opinion in Sowore’s favour. This won’t come as a surprise, as this is what they thrive in, and it’s what defines them – a predictable pattern of behaviour that further polarizes the online discourse.

Sowore’s supporters would do well to exercise critical thinking and not blindly follow his agenda. Sowore may have received some form of gratification or incentive to pursue his course of action, which has been detrimental to Nigeria’s interests. His followers should be cautious not to be used as pawns in his game, and instead, encourage him to prioritize the well-being and progress of the nation. By doing so, they can help promote a more constructive and patriotic narrative, one that seeks to address Nigeria’s challenges through meaningful dialogue and collective action.

This approach would not only benefit the country but also enhance Sowore’s credibility and legacy, that is if he truly cares about it. By adopting a more constructive and inclusive approach, he can shift from perpetuating a divisive agenda to being a unifying force in Nigeria, ultimately leaving a positive impact on the nation and his legacy. It is up to Sowore’s supporters to encourage him to take this path, rather than blindly following a destructive narrative. By doing so, they can help create a more positive and inclusive environment, where constructive dialogue and fact-based discussions thrive, and Nigeria’s interests are truly represented.

Indeed, it’s time to shift gears and adopt a new strategy. We’ve had enough of Sowore’s macabre dance, and it’s essential to counter his divisive rhetoric with a more constructive and inclusive approach. By changing tactics, we can create a new dynamic that prioritizes fact-based discussions, and respectful dialogue. The Inspector General of Police’s decision to charge Omoyele Sowore to court was a masterstroke that showcased his commitment to upholding the rule of law.

By taking this step, he ensured that Sowore’s actions were subjected to judicial scrutiny, thereby preventing him from further destabilizing the polity. This move demonstrated the IGP’s resolve to maintain law and order, while also protecting the country’s democratic institutions.

