Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Stop Playing Politics With Peoples’ Lives – Adeleke

Published

OSOGBO– Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has warned gladiators behind the incessant crisis between Ifon-Ilobu-Erin in the state to steer clear of playing politics with residents’ lives.

The Governor, while speaking after inaugurating the 100-man peace committee at the Local Government Service Commission, Osogbo on Monday, warned those trying to politicise the crisis to stop, hence, would face the consequences of the law.

Represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, he charged members of the committee to discharge their duty without fear or favour.

His words, “The administration frowns at any attempt to politicise the crisis. We particularly warn those masquerading under communal struggle for political agenda to stay away from the issue. We will no longer tolerate playing politics with the lives of our people.

“Among the terms of reference of the committee which has two weeks to present its report, include to look into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the dispute; determining, delimitating and marking the exact boundary(ies)
among the three communities of Ifon, llobu and Erin-Osun; signing a truce with a view to nipping the dispute in the bud.

“The committee would also take appropriate decisions that will enable the government to achieve permanent peace in the areas, make recommendations to government on permanent delineation of the boundary(ies) and visits to the location (the disputed areas and other relevant areas that will enable the committee to determine the areas”.

In his remark on behalf of the Chairman of the committee, the Co-Chairman, Justice Moshood Adeigbe assured the Governor that the committee would leave no stone untouched in a bid to achieve its mandate.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Politics

Lagos Commissioner Reaffirms Sanwo-Olu’s Dedication To Grassroots Development

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso has assured residents of dividends of democracy to the grassroots as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration...

1 day ago

News

Gov Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Ten New Ferries

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will unveil 10 ferries to enhance transportation in his bid to boost the socioeconomic development of the state. The...

3 days ago

News

Soldier, 3 Others Arrested In Lagos For Violating Traffic Laws

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday arrested a soldier and three others for allegedly violating the state traffic laws. The soldier who identified...

January 3, 2024

Entertainment

Nollywood: Lagos To Begin $100m African Film City Construction Before October Ending

The Lagos State government will be doing the groundbreaking of the proposed $100 million African Film City before the end of this month. The...

October 6, 2023

Copyright ©