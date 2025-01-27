Stop Playing Politics With Peoples’ Lives – Adeleke

OSOGBO– Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has warned gladiators behind the incessant crisis between Ifon-Ilobu-Erin in the state to steer clear of playing politics with residents’ lives.

The Governor, while speaking after inaugurating the 100-man peace committee at the Local Government Service Commission, Osogbo on Monday, warned those trying to politicise the crisis to stop, hence, would face the consequences of the law.

Represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, he charged members of the committee to discharge their duty without fear or favour.

His words, “The administration frowns at any attempt to politicise the crisis. We particularly warn those masquerading under communal struggle for political agenda to stay away from the issue. We will no longer tolerate playing politics with the lives of our people.

“Among the terms of reference of the committee which has two weeks to present its report, include to look into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the dispute; determining, delimitating and marking the exact boundary(ies)

among the three communities of Ifon, llobu and Erin-Osun; signing a truce with a view to nipping the dispute in the bud.

“The committee would also take appropriate decisions that will enable the government to achieve permanent peace in the areas, make recommendations to government on permanent delineation of the boundary(ies) and visits to the location (the disputed areas and other relevant areas that will enable the committee to determine the areas”.

In his remark on behalf of the Chairman of the committee, the Co-Chairman, Justice Moshood Adeigbe assured the Governor that the committee would leave no stone untouched in a bid to achieve its mandate.

