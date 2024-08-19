Supreme Court Reserves Judgment In Bayelsa, Kogi Gubernatorial Elections

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship elections appeals filed by Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both Ajaka and Sylva challenged the declarations made by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the outcome of the 2023 governorship elections in their respective states.

However, in a ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court said it reserved judgments in the appealed cases.

It would be recalled that Ajaka had appealed the judgment of a three-member tribunal that affirmed the election of Ahmed Usman Ododo of APC as governor of Kogi.

However, after the Appeal Court judgment in June, Ajaka alleged that the judgment was influenced by some irregularities and manipulations.

While delivering judgment, the appeal court upheld the tribunal judgment which dismissed his petition for lacking in merit.

Ajaka, in a statement made available to newsmen after the judgment said he would appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal.

He also said the journey to reclaiming his mandate is not limited to the decision of the appellate court.

He said, “We must remain relentless in our pursuit of justice. We cannot afford to be deterred by setbacks or disheartened by temporary defeats. Our cause is justice and our determination will not waver. We must stand united and continue to support our legal team as they navigate these complex legal waters on our behalf.

“I want to assure you, our political followers, that victory is within our grasp. We firmly believe that the truth will prevail, and justice will be served. We have full faith in the Nigerian judicial system, and we are confident that the apex court will rectify the injustices that have been inflicted upon us once again.”

On his part, Sylva in May, expressed dissatisfaction with the result of the governorship election in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru.

The Tribunal had in its judgment delivered May 17, 2024, in Abuja, upheld the election and the return of Senator Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Eruwjadkpo as lawfully elected governor and deputy respectively, leading Sylva to file for an appeal.

However, In July, the Court of Appeal Abuja dismissed the appeal to challenge the judgment of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Justice James Abundaga who read the lead judgment of the Court of Appeal affirmed the declaration of Diri and the People’s Democratic Party PDP as the joint winners of the November 11, 2023 poll.

He awarded a cost of N500,000 to be paid by APC and Sylva to the respondents in the appeal.

The appellate court held that the appellants did not produce credible evidence that the election took place in 184 polling units of Nembe, Ogbia and Southern Ijaw.

The court also held that going by the evidence and exhibit tendered that the election was not conducted in the disputed areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the issue of vote collation could not have risen.

