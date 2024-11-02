Tajudeen Abbas: Applauding the Father of Parliamentary Synergy – By Philip Agbese

Saint Gregory Palama was an Orthodox Monk, a theologian, and an intellectual leader of the Hesychia; the Greek word for Hasychasm, meaning, State of quiet. The group is an ascetical method of mystical prayer that integrates repetitive prayer formulas with bodily postures and controlled breathing.

St. Gregory Palamas Triads (a classic of Western Spirituality) and his version of theology are associated with the teaching of uncreated divine energies through which God is present and active in the world He believes that, through these divine energies, man can contemplate God, feel his presence, and even become like Him. His essence of teaching and exposition relates basically to synergy, co-working between God and man.

However, this concept of theosis is not only in Christianity. The Neoplatonic tradition speaks also of theurgy; which is a belief that with certain practices, a human soul can unite in ecstasy with the Absolute.

While this line of thought could lead to an intellectual nonplus, what is not entirely a nonplus is the near-mystical synergy brought about by the leadership of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the current speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, is leading a House of Representatives, which is peopled by 8 different political parties.

Inaugurated Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives on the 13th day of June, 2023, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen became the 15th Speaker of the Hallowed Green Chambers, with several flying colours. For instance, during the 8th Assembly, he sponsored the highest number of Bills, and between 2019 and 2023,u he sponsored a record-breaking 74 Bills out of which 21 were signed into law. He is also the first speaker to hold a doctoral degree.

A passionate consensus builder, Rt. Hon. Abbas, in the words of Margaret Thatcher, understood right from the onset that, consensus is the negation of leadership, hence upon assumption of duty, he immediately unified and brought together all the lawmakers from different political parties, different shades of opinion, different intellectual capabilities, region, faith, and the different predominant idiosyncrasies of Nigeria, to work together and achieve common goals.

A dogged and altruistic leader, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen deliberately built bridges between factions, thereby creating a harmonious political ambience and establishing collaboration and an all-inclusive political climate.

A disciplined and purposeful personality, Rt. Hon. Abbas’s drive and direction brought about several reforms and volte-face, enhancing probity, accountability, and transparency, leading to a zero tolerance of corruption, lackadaisical attitude, and absenteewith some lawmakers.

Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas instilled trust in the House of Representatives because he is trustworthy, efficient and impactful and through that has been able to give each member a sense of belonging, sense of togetherness, fraternity, friendship building a strong bond within the House

His combination of intellectual prowess, deft business skills and deep understanding of practical human relations led to a redefinition of parliamentary democracy by the launch of a robust Legislative Agenda, which outlined clear, specific and implementable objectives with key priorities.

A man of integrity and splendour, Rt. Hon. Abbas created the Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation. This Committee is saddled with the supervision of how the committees work and has in no small measure brought about effective oversight functions.

His value for the contribution of all the lawmakers and their trust has led to several novel innovations and landmark decisions, as all key decisions in the House are only taken after extensive consultations, creating an ambience of inclusivity and a sense of belonging to all lawmakers with shared commonalities.

A broadminded leader, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen has given the greatest happiness to the greatest numbers as a reflection of morals and legislation. He has indeed redefined parliamentary leadership by showing empathy.

It is on record that as Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen acknowledges all the lawmakers by name and appreciates the needs of every single individual and therefore allocates and releases the provision of resources for the effective and efficient discharge of their parliamentary duties and oversight functions.

To enhance a productive and result-oriented Legislature, Rt. Hon. Abbas ensured the revival of the Constituency Development Fund Bill to both give legal effect to it and also ensure its institutionalization. This has boosted the morale of the lawmakers and further motivated them.

Rt. Hon. Tajudeen has in several deliberate ways ensured the development of manpower, skills and intellectual capabilities of lawmakers, staff and clerks of the House of Representatives through the organization of seminars, workshops and other avenues of enhancing performance excellence.

This is tailored to change the narratives.

He has instilled Parliamentary development with the record signing of an agreement with the UNDP on the Parliamentary Development Program, a program that will build the capacity of legislators, staff and clerks over three years, with also the engagement with the Fellow of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) Cohort 3. All these are avenues for prioritizing the welfare and development of the lawmakers and staff of the House of Representatives.

His concept of Constituency Project is people-oriented and people-experienced, as he strives to tailor projects to local content and not a concept only discussed at plenaries.

He is the first speaker to forfeit 50% of his allocation to his colleagues for their special constituency interventions, this stems out of the belief that all constituencies in Nigeria are his constituency.

A passionate and dedicated politician and peacemaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas GCON has brokered several peace initiatives and resolved many internal and national conflicts and crises through his skill as an orator, shrewd negotiator, and a forthright and independent-minded arbitrator and conciliator

A nobleman of royal descent, Rt. Hon Tajudeen worked tirelessly to ensure the betterment and welfare of his colleagues, even with his resources. He has a good head with a good heart and has become a formidable force not just in Nigeria’s political landscape but internationally.

A formidable nationalist, Rt. Hon. Abbas has historically strengthened the independence of the House of Representatives and maintained its status of equality with the Senate.

Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas’s impact and leadership have led to improved attendance at plenaries and functions, effectiveness and efficiency. It has also led to lower cases of identified corruption and a higher level of accountability by lawmakers, all to the benefit of Nigerians.

Surely, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has built a House where everyone thinks and behaves as brothers, sisters and friends. This indeed is the Peoples House. For he has found the centre of gravity and brought the parliament into equilibrium.

Agbese is the Deputy Spokesman of the 10th House of Representatives.