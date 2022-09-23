Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tambuwal Emerges Interim NGF Chairman

Published

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has emerged interim chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) after the handing over by Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, during a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, The Sun reports.

Tambuwal will holding forte until next May next when a proper election would be conducted.

Director, Media and Public Affairs, NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement, said Tambuwal has served meritoriously and harmoniously as vice chairman under Fayemi in the last four years.

Fayemi, who was only a few weeks ago elected president of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Saidia in the state of Casablanca, Morrocco, attended the NEC virtually from New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Before making the announcement, the Ekiti State governor acknowledged the result driven output of the NEC and thanked his colleagues and other members of the council for their support.

Fayemi will formally hand over the chairmanship of NGF to Tambuwal on October 16.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Buhari Orders Suspension of $418m Paris Club Refund Plan

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the plans to begin deduction of $418 million Paris Club refund owed four contractors from the federation account...

August 10, 2022

News

Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Takes Consensus Campaign to Atiku

The trio of former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) are intensifying their push for the adoption...

March 29, 2022

News

Saraki, Bala, Tambuwal Ready for North’s Consensus Candidate

Ahead of the May 29 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State...

March 21, 2022

News

President Buhari Doesn’t Understand Nigeria – Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria, Channels Television reports. He made the comment...

March 20, 2022

Copyright ©