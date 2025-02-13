Connect with us

Tarrif Hike: NLC Orders Boycott Of MTN, Airtel , Others

Published

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers and Nigerians to boycott major telecom providers, MTN, Airtel, and Glo, daily from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, starting Thursday, February 13.

This comes in response to the implementation of a 50% tariff hike, which the NLC condemned as “a betrayal of trust and an affront to the Nigerian people.”

In a communique issued after its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Lokoja, Kogi State, the NLC criticised telecom operators for disregarding an agreement reached with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The agreement had led to the formation of a 10-man committee tasked with reviewing the proposed tariff hike within two weeks.

However, the NLC accused telecom providers of implementing the increase before the committee could finalise its recommendations, calling it “a direct slap on the government and its institutions.”

Rejecting the price adjustment, the NLC insisted that telecom operators revert to the previous tariff structure until the committee completes its review.

The CWC stated,“This unwarranted and premature tariff hike demands an immediate response from our collective resolve, since the government clearly favours the rich against the people.

To push back against the increase, the NLC urged Nigerians to join its boycott of telecom services.

“As a first step in resisting this arbitrary tariff hike, the CWC has directed that, beginning Thursday, February 13, 2025, Nigerian workers and other willing citizens shall boycott the services of MTN, Airtel, and Glo.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that the House of Representatives has ordered the NCC and the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to suspend the tariff increase, citing concerns over its impact on struggling Nigerians.

____

