Tax Reforms: CSOs Laud Senate, Reps Leadership Over Fair Public Hearing

The Situation Room on Economic Reforms, a coalition of 100 civil society groups in Nigeria, has commended the National Assembly Committees on Finance for conducting a fair and transparent public hearing on the tax reform bills.

The hearing, which took place last week, brought together individuals, government agencies, private entities, and other stakeholders to contribute to the legislative process.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, Barrister Johnson Alli said the inclusive approach adopted by the committees demonstrates their commitment to ensuring that the voices of Nigerians are heard.

Alli praised the Senate and House of Reps finance committee chairmen, Senator Sani Musa, and Rt. Hon. James Faleke for their high-level transparency and accountability, working tirelessly to facilitate constructive dialogue between stakeholders and lawmakers.

“The tax reform bills have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economic development, and the input gathered during the public hearing will play a crucial role in shaping the final legislation,” he said.

“By reviewing the existing tax framework, the government can create a more equitable and efficient system that promotes economic growth and reduces inequality.

“Senator Sani Musa and Hon. James Faleke have been instrumental in driving this process forward. Senator Musa’s leadership has been exemplary, and his ability to facilitate dialogue between stakeholders and lawmakers has been impressive.

“Under his chairmanship, the Senate Committee has demonstrated a clear understanding of the importance of tax reform in driving economic growth and development. Senator Musa’s ability to facilitate a constructive dialogue between stakeholders and lawmakers left many amazed.

“Furthermore, Hon. James Faleke also demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout the public hearing process. His dedication to ensuring that the voices of Nigerians are heard is truly commendable.

“Hon. Faleke’s approach to legislation has been participatory and collaborative, providing a platform for stakeholders to contribute to the legislative process. His ability to work closely with Senator Musa and other stakeholders has been impressive, and his commitment to crafting legislation that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians is truly appreciated.”

The coalition urged other committees to emulate the example set by Senator and Rt. Hon. Faleke.

The Situation Room on Economic Reforms expressed optimism that the outcome of the legislative process will be a tax system that promotes economic growth, reduces inequality, and benefits all Nigerians.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that with Senator Sani Musa and Hon. James Faleke, the country is in good hands. We have every confidence that they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the tax reform bills are passed in the best interest of Nigerians,” Alli added.

“We are optimistic that the outcome of the legislative process will be a tax system that promotes economic growth, reduces inequality, and benefits all Nigerians.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.