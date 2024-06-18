Tenuche: An Excellent Female VC Transforming PAAU To International Standard – By Sunday Amoto

Prof. Ohunene Marietu Tenuche the fifth Vice Chancellor and first female Vice Chancellor of Kogi State University now Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) Anyigba, was appointment by the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on 14th April 2020 to take over from former Vice Chancellor Professor Mohammed Sanni Abdulkadir.

Tenuche, has been exceptional in her administration over the years as she has proven wrong the popular saying that “women are weaker vessels”.

In just four years of being the Vice Chancellor, she already has a landmark that could be followed by subsequent successors as well as numerous achievements in her administration.

In the area of academics, which is the primary business of any citadel of learning like PAAU, she has ensured that all efforts are put in place to meet the requirements for all courses to be fully accredited by the National Universities Commission(NUC), as well as accreditation of new courses in faculties of Education and Health sciences which includes nursing and pharmacology respectively.

Furthermore, academic discipline amongst students and lecturers is now held in high regard as all illegalities in the conducts of both students and lecturers or student to lecturers, sexual harassment, bribery for grades, intimidation of students are now all curtailed to a large extent.

The VC has ensured that members of staff promotions were strictly on merit as she made it a condition precedent, that for any lecturer, to be promoted, they must have published in highly reputable journals and must be impactful on the outside world as it is one of the factors being put into consideration in ranking a university.

Science laboratories have been adequately equipped for effective practicals and advanced research exercises for the students of the school.

Prof Tenuche through her administration had been able to achieve lots of Infrastructural breakthroughs which includes the renovation of both male and female hostel (Inipki, Ocheja amongst others), construction of Faculty Administrative building in Social and Natural sciences respectively.

The construction of new lecture theatre in the faculty of Law as well as comfortable sitters in the same Faculty of Law Old lecture theatres.

Recently, the vice chancellor rehabilitated the school stadium to an international standard that can be used for international matches with which she got credits from various quarters for her commitment to the development of the university.

The VC in her commitment towards these developments and growth of the University host remarkable programs of academic value such as “Legends of Nigerian Political Science Association NPSA” a round table discussion about democracy which feature highly reputable professors and living legends of political science and other similar programs that the school had hosted in previous times in order to bring the institution into the Frontline.

These great achievements and rapid development is as a result of much effort and commitment of the Vice Chancellor can not go unnoticed.

Indeed Prof Marietu Tenuche as the Sheriff over Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba Kogi state, deserve a standing ovation.

Amoto is a law undergraduate student writing from Ayingba and can be reached via inspiredaspirationss@gmail.com.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.