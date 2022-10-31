Terror Alert: No Cause For Alarm, NSA Assures Nigerians

Against the backdrop of recent security advisories by the United States and the United Kingdom, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno has assured Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm, Channels Television reports.

The NSA, who said the situation is under control, described as false and irresponsible the perception of heightened insecurity in Abuja as painted by the UK and the US.

Monguno made the disclosure on Monday at a briefing after a Security Council Meeting presided over by President Muhamadu Buhari at the state house.

He insisted that the alert was for American and British citizens and that the way it was released complicated the situation.

The alert, he underscored, was simply an unnecessary distraction and nothing untoward so far.

The NSA advised Nigerians to go about their daily activities without fear, saying that the security agencies are in control and that Nigeria country is safe.

In attendance at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor led the service chiefs including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao to the meeting.

