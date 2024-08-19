The importance of rejecting APC’s familiar tribal propaganda to secure Edo state’s democratic future By Omoye Idehen

As the September 21, 2024, Edo governorship election draws near, it has become increasingly clear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is again leaning into its familiar playbook of tribal political propaganda. This tactic, which was used to devastating effect in the 2023 general elections, is not only dangerous but also a gross insult to the intelligence of Edo State’s electorate. If there is one thing that history has taught us, it’s that the cost of stoking ethnic divisions and importing violence into our communities far outweighs any temporary political gain. The APC must be warned: the people of Edo will not tolerate a repeat of this ugly strategy.

In the past few weeks, the APC has ramped up its coordinated media attacks on Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo. The attacks, which are rooted in bigotry, are an attempt to cast doubt on Ighodalo’s suitability for leadership simply because his wife is of Igbo descent. Let us be clear: this is not only an attack on the Ighodalo family but an assault on the principles of unity and diversity that have long been the bedrock of Edo society.

This strategy, sadly, is nothing new. The APC employed similar tactics in Lagos State during the 2023 elections, using ethnic fearmongering to divide voters and consolidate power. But Edo is not Lagos, and our people have shown time and time again that they will not be swayed by such base tactics. The very notion that one’s ethnicity could determine their loyalty or competence is absurd, yet the APC persists in this dangerous game.

The situation has become even more troubling with the revelation that Ose Anenih, a prominent PDP chieftain and the Director of Strategy for the Asue Ighodalo Campaign Council, is also being targeted. Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor and now a serving senator representing Edo North, recently made a disparaging comment about Anenih, highlighting that his mother is Igbo. Within 24 hours, social media accounts bearing fake Igbo names began spreading hate speech against the Oba of Benin. This was an attempt to pit the Igbo community against the people of Edo.

Thankfully, Edo residents saw through this ploy and immediately rejected it. However, the damage could have been much worse. This kind of rhetoric has the potential to incite violence, which would not only disrupt the electoral process but also tear apart the social fabric of our state. The cost of such violence is immeasurable, not only in terms of lives lost and property destroyed but also in the erosion of trust between communities.

As one concerned citizen put it, “When politicians stoke ethnic tensions, they are playing with fire. The flames of violence can spread rapidly, leaving behind a trail of destruction that could take generations to repair.” This is a stark reminder that the stakes are too high for such reckless behaviour.

But beyond the immediate dangers of tribal propaganda lies another critical issue: the risk of installing an impostor in public office. The APC’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has become notorious for his reluctance to speak at campaign events, due to his well-publicized illiteracy. The idea that someone who lacks the basic skills to communicate effectively could be entrusted with the leadership of Edo State is both alarming and insulting.

Leadership is not something to be snatched or grabbed, as the APC seems to believe. It is not a prize to be won by any means necessary, even if those means involve importing criminals or inciting violence against the will of the people. True leadership is about service, about putting the needs of the people above personal gain. It’s about integrity, wisdom, and the ability to inspire and unite, not divide.

An impostor in public office would not only fail to address the pressing issues facing Edo State but could also lead to long-term consequences for our democracy. As one political analyst noted, “When you install someone unqualified, you’re not just wasting time; you’re actively harming the state. Policies will be poorly crafted, resources will be mismanaged, and the people will suffer.”

It’s not by force to lead. Leadership in a democracy is not a right; it is a responsibility that must be earned through merit and service. Those who seek to lead must first prove themselves worthy, not by resorting to cheap tricks and dangerous propaganda, but by demonstrating their ability to govern effectively and justly.

The APC must be warned: the people of Edo will not tolerate the use of tribal propaganda, violence, or the imposition of an unfit candidate. If the party truly cares about the future of this state, it must abandon these divisive tactics and focus on running a campaign based on ideas and solutions. Our children are watching, and the legacy we leave behind will shape the future of this state for generations to come.

As one elder statesman recently said, “It’s high time our politicians kept their dignity. If you can’t win the people’s support through honest means, step aside. Do it for the sake of your children, if for nothing else. They deserve to grow up in a state where leaders are chosen for their competence, not their ability to divide and conquer.”

Edo deserves better than what the APC is offering. The people of this great state deserve leaders who respect their intelligence, who value unity over division, and who are committed to building a future that is inclusive and prosperous for all. The upcoming election is not just a contest between candidates; it is a test of our collective resolve to protect our democracy from those who would undermine it for their own gain.

In the end, the choice is clear. Will we allow our state to be dragged into the mud by those who see it as nothing more than a means to an end, or will we rise above the fray and choose leaders who embody the values we hold dear? The APC must understand that the days of “snatch it, grab it” politics are over. This is a democracy, not a battlefield. Let the people decide, freely and fairly, who they want to lead them. And let that decision be respected, not undermined by those who cannot win by the strength of their ideas.

Edo is watching, Nigeria is watching, and the world is watching. Let us show them that we can, indeed, keep our dignity—for once, at least, for our children’s sake.

Idehen, a social analyst, researcher and administrator writes from Lagos.