Three Soldiers, Four Police Killed In Zamfara Bandit Ambush

Published

Three soldiers of the Nigerian Army and four personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been killed while repelling bandits’ attack on Zamfara highway on Thursday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dalijan, said the bandits planned to attack a construction company working along the highway.

He said joint security forces of the police and the Army mobilised to the scene, but unfortunately, the bandits laid an ambush and opened fire on them.

The police commissioner noted that the troops fought gallantly while repelling the attack.

“The bandits had wanted to enter Setraco camp to abduct some staff of Setraco company, we had the information, we sent our men not knowing that they had laid ambush on the road,” he said.

“As we are going they met heavy resistance from the bandits, they opened fire, they exchanged gunfire and in the process, we lost some army personnel and police personnel too.”

“We lost three soldiers and four policemen,” CP Dalijan confirmed.

It was reported earlier how bandits blocked the ever-busy Gusau-Funtua highway for about two hours.

