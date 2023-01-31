Police Arrest 6 Suspected Bandits, Recover Arms In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has said its operatives arrested six suspected bandits in possession arms along the Elele-Owerri Road in Ikwerre local government area of the State.

The Command, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the suspected armed bandits were arrested during a ‘stop and search’ operation along the road.

The statement, which was signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, gave the names of the suspects as Boniface Owoicho “M” Age 55 years, Momo Junior “M” Age 27 years, Mudi Moses “M” Age 25 years; Ibrahim John “M” Age 35 years; Abdul Faruk “M” Age 23 years and Nuhu Imadi “M”, all of Kogi State origin.

Iringe-Koko said items recovered from the suspects were five arms, including three English-made single barrels and two English-made automatic revolver barrels, as well as 20 ‘AA’ live cartridges.

She listed other items recovered from the suspects to include; four police belts, five knives, two military cardigans, three operational boats, one Civil Defence operation hat and two long-sleeved singlets engraved with Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services (NHFSS).

Also recovered were four face caps, two woven caps, ten GSM handsets, five ID cards, two touch lights, a bag containing chaplets, rings, beads, anointing oil, one Civil Defence operation trousers, and one Muslim neck pullover.

The statement reads in part: “Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Thursday, 26th January 2023, at about 1140hrs on stop and search duty along Elele Owerri Road intercepted a Toyota Sienna with Reg. No. KNE 194 AJ with six occupants namely: (1) Boniface Owoicho “M” Driver Age 55yrs, (2), Momo Junior “M” Age 27yrs, (3), Mudi Moses “M” Age 25yrs, (4), Ibrahim John “M” Age 35yrs, (5) Abdul Faruk “M” Age 23yrs and (6) Nuhu Imadi “M” all of Kogi State.

“Following a thorough search conducted in the vehicle, the police team recovered five arms, (Three English-made single barrels and two English-made automatic revolver barrels), and twenty AA live cartridges.

“Also recovered were four police belts, five knives, two military cardigans, three operational boats, one Civil Defence operation hat, two long-sleeved singlets engraved with Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services (NHFSS), four face caps, two woven caps, ten GSM handsets, five ID cards, two touch lights, a bag containing chaplets, rings, beads, anointing oil, one Civil Defence operation trousers, and one Muslim neck pullover.

“A full-scale investigation has already commenced and those found culpable will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Command urges all residents of Rivers State to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police with the following emergency numbers: 08039213071, 08098880134.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.