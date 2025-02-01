Tinubu Fighting Opposition Not Corruption — Atiku

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf, a prominent social critic.

Atiku, on his X account tweeted that the Tinubu administration was allegedly using state machinery to silence critics and suppress opposition, rather than genuinely fighting corruption.

He questioned the timing of Yusuf’s arrest, given that the charges against him originated from the previous administration. Atiku also criticized the administration’s hypocrisy in sheltering individuals under investigation while exploiting state institutions to stifle dissent.

According to Atiku, “it’s clear that Tinubu’s administration is more focused on manipulating the system for political gain than addressing corruption”.

