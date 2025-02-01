Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Tinubu Fighting Opposition Not Corruption — Atiku

Published

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf, a prominent social critic.

Atiku, on his X account tweeted that the Tinubu administration was allegedly using state machinery to silence critics and suppress opposition, rather than genuinely fighting corruption.

He questioned the timing of Yusuf’s arrest, given that the charges against him originated from the previous administration. Atiku also criticized the administration’s hypocrisy in sheltering individuals under investigation while exploiting state institutions to stifle dissent.

According to Atiku, “it’s clear that Tinubu’s administration is more focused on manipulating the system for political gain than addressing corruption”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Politics

PDP Crisis: Enough Of Atiku, Wike’s Nonsense  —  Bode George

Chief Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the party’s Board of Trustees, has called out former Vice...

21 hours ago

Politics

Present Proof Of APC’s N50m Bribe To Opposition Parties — APGA Dares Atiku

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has asked former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to provide details to support his claim that the ruling...

2 days ago

Politics

LP Denies Collecting N50m Bribe From APC, Asks Atiku To Provide Proof

The Labour Party (LP) has said its leadership is not aware of the N50m bribe allegedly being doled out by the ruling All Progressives...

3 days ago

News

Ambassadorial Appointments Vital For UN Seats, Akande Tells Tinubu

Former presidential aide Laolu Akande says President Bola Tinubu must appoint ambassadors to strategic countries for Nigeria to stand a chance to clinch a...

September 30, 2024

Copyright ©