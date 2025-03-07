Tinubu, Gov Abiodun, Obi Mourn Doyin Okupe

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Prince Doyin Okupe, a seasoned medical doctor, politician, communicator, and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

A prominent son of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, Okupe served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan and Special Assistant on Media to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Over his three-decade-long political career, he held key positions, including National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC), and was actively involved in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, where he was the national leader.

Most recently, Okupe served as the Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election. Beyond politics, he made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.

President Tinubu described Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience remained invaluable.

He also sympathised with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, acknowledging the void his death leaves behind. Tinubu prayed for the repose of Okupe’s soul and for divine comfort for his loved ones.

Similarly, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described Okupe’s death as a personal loss. In a statement issued in Abeokuta by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Akinmade, Abiodun noted that Okupe’s passing came shortly after the demise of the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo.

The governor paid tribute to Okupe’s unwavering service to Nigeria, describing him as a patriotic statesman and a committed member of the progressive political family.

“Receiving the news of the passing of my elder brother, Dr Doyin Okupe, has left me with a profound sense of personal loss. Without a doubt, his departure leaves a void that will not be easily filled,” Abiodun said.

Other political figures, including Labour Party’s Peter Obi, also joined in mourning Okupe, recognising his contributions to Nigeria’s political and medical sectors.