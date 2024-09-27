Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Tinubu Receives Edo Governor-elect Okpebholo, APC Govs At State House

Published

President Bola Tinubu is on Thursday hosted the Edo State Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Okpebholo is accompanied by the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and some of the governors elected on the platform of the party.

Among the governors sighted on the entourage are the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, (Imo); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Usman Ododo (Kogi) and Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun).

Also on the entourage was the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, and the former Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Okpebholo of the APC winner of Saturday, September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Borno: FG Seeks More Support From US For Flood Victims

Vice President Kashim Shettima has met with United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, at the UN headquarters in New York, where they discussed issues bordering...

8 hours ago

News

President Tinubu To Reshuffle Cabinet, Says Presidency

President Bola Tinubu has expressed a desire to reshuffle his cabinet. The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed...

1 day ago

News

Time To End Costly Fuel Subsidy, Dangote Tells FG

The President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has urged the Federal Government to end fuel subsidies completely. Speaking in a 26-minute...

3 days ago

News

FEC Okays Disasters Relief Fund

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the setting up of a Disasters Relief Funds that is aimed at engendering quick response to victims...

4 days ago

Copyright ©