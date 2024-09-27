Tinubu Receives Edo Governor-elect Okpebholo, APC Govs At State House

President Bola Tinubu is on Thursday hosted the Edo State Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Okpebholo is accompanied by the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and some of the governors elected on the platform of the party.

Among the governors sighted on the entourage are the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, (Imo); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Usman Ododo (Kogi) and Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun).

Also on the entourage was the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, and the former Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Okpebholo of the APC winner of Saturday, September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

