Tinubu Signs Bills Establishing New Federal Varsities For Osun, Ekiti

I'm Aware of Your Struggle, But I Wish There Were Other Options - Tinubu
ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Thursday assented to two separate bills establishing the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State and the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

President Tinubu said these specialised institutions will address the educational needs of the populace while driving research and innovation and contributing to the country’s overall economic growth and development.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the institutions will serve as training grounds for developing agriculture, science and technology professionals and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy.

According to the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria currently has 63 approved federal universities, 63 State universities, and 149 private universities.

On February 3, 2025, the President approved establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) in Ogoni town of Tai, Rivers State.

The President also consented to the Federal Government’s takeover of a forfeited private university in Southern Kaduna and its transformation into a federal university.

