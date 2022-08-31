Tinubu Visits Jonathan, Seeks Support For 2023

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday night, visited former President Goodluck Jonathan at the latter’s residence located in the highbrow Maitama District of Abuja, Leadership reports.

At the meeting, said to be a continuation of his ogoing nationwide consultations, Tinubu, who was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Kassim Shetimma, and five APC governors, sought the support of the former Nigerian leader in the 2023 presidential election.

The meeting provided the platform for the APC presidential candidate to bare his mind on sundry national issues and the forthcoming general election.

Details of their meeting were not made public.

However, breezing out of the meeting, Tinubu simply said he was on a courtesy visit to the former President being a former leader and one of the critical stakeholders in the Nigeria Project.

He also said he told Jonathan of his presidential ambition and to seek the support of his host.

It was gathered that the meeting was part of efforts by the APC standard bearer to get the nod of all critical stakeholders to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

“Truly, he (Jonathan) is at home with us. He was very receptive to us. You know the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer accorded him that respect. He is more comfortable with us. He was happy that Asiwaju visited him. He is at home with his aspirations,” a source who was at the meeting disclosed.

APC governors, who accompanied Tinubu and Shetimma to the meeting with Jonathan included the director-general of the APC campaign council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun; Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawale; Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru, and their Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.