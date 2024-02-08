Takum: Former President Jonathan to commission Kashimbilla Dam, Airport

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is expected in Takum, Taraba state on the 23rd of February, 2024 to commission the Kashimbilla Dam and the airport. The dam which has an installed capacity for 40 megawatts is seen as a massive boost to electricity in the state, especially the southern parts which includes Takum, Donga, Ussa and Ibi. Neighboring states are also gearing up to benefit from the project.

Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications said already the Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has set up a high powered committee to be chaired by the Chief of Staff, Dr Jeji Williams. The committee terms of reference is to organize a befitting launching event in the coming weeks.

In a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, the committee comprised all commissioners from the zone , as well as members of the Federal and State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, anticipation are high as citizens expect a tremendous impact on their lives when the two landmark projects are launched.

Speaking at Government House, Jalingo earlier on Wednesday, Chairman of the visiting panel that toured the projects, Dr Emmanuel Lawson, said the dam is not just about electricity but also irrigational purposes and the supply of water in the area.

He added that the Kashimbilla airport will make it the second one in the state with huge potentials for cargoes transportation. He stressed that the economic benefits to Taraba state and environs is beyond quantifying.

Consequently, a three star hotel would also be built around the dam to enhance the tourism aspect of the dam. Dr Kefas revealed this while making his response to the Lawson panel reports. The governor stressed the need for peace in the region for the maximization of the projects.

