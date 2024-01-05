Connect with us

Gov. Agbu Kefas Bags Governor of the Year Award for Free Education and Food Security

Published

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has bagged Assets Daily newspaper award of the year 2023, for his excellent performance as it relates to free education and food security.

This was made known in a statement sent to the press by Hon. Emmanuel Bello Special Adviser to the governor on digital media.

The publisher and editor in chief Mr Cletus Akwaya mnipr , in a letter conveying the message to the governor, said the award is without influence from any quarters but purely on track record of accomplishments.

Mr. Akwaya also disclosed that the governors huge investment in education especially the free education and the transformation in the agricultural sector was the benchmark used.

The ward presentation will take place on February 08, 2024 at a grand ceremony at the NICON Luxury hotel, Abuja.

