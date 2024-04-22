World Record: Gov Kefas hails winner, task parents on reading culture

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has congratulated the winner of the just concluded Readathon contest, Asogha Wunuji.

Wunuji, a Taraba state citizen, read aloud for 166 hours to set a new Guiness World Record. The record used to be at 124 hours. With this, Wunuji becomes the longest reader on the planet.

Dr Kefas described the feat as a testament to the strength of willpower. The governor, who had earlier met Wunuji at the Government Lodge, Wukari, said he knew the competitor would make it.

He said, “I saw the determination in his eyes and knew instinctively that he has what it takes to go for it.”

Governor Kefas noted that Wunuji’s victory should serve as a source of encouragement to young people that they can achieve anything they set their mind on.

He urged young people to always support each other as a victory for one belongs to all of them. He emphasised the need for teamwork as Wunuji’s friends did at the contest.

Dr. Kefas said the reading competition aligns with the free education policy of the administration, stressing that libraries are a component of effective learning.

Relatedly, the governor admonished parents to ensure their wards imbibe a reading culture. He said books are clear paths to success and a veritable compass for life.

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications

