Tinubu Will Rule Nigeria For 8 Years – Nasarawa Gov

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu, will rule Nigeria for eight years, Channels Televison reports.

He also said there is no basis for comparing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, with Tinubu.

Governor Sule stated these during an interview.

He said, “The economy in Lagos is better today than that of Anambra. Yes or no? Having them is like a day and night. You know there is no comparison. The when you say I should compare them what am I comparing?”

However, the governor said that Nigeria’s oil production would increase before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

He said, “Today with all the issues we are facing, we are producing 1.2 to 1.3 million barrels per day. By the time Muhammadu Buhari hands over to Asiwaju, it will be 1.5 million barrels per day.

“You will see what is happening in this country. Inflation will go to single digit by the grace of God and all those other numbers will do the same. Tinubu is going to rule this country for another eight years by the grace of God.”

In this article:
