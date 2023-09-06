Connect with us

News

BREAKING: Peter Obi Rejects Tribunal’s Judgments, To Announce Next Move

Published

In its petitions contesting the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 vote, the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the Judgments of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

In a statement after the verdict of the Tribunal on Wednesday, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said justice was not served in the petitions of the party against the APC and Tinubu.

He also said the Labour Party will make its next move known upon consultation with its lawyers after receiving the Certified True Copy of the judgments.

More to follow…

____

