BREAKING: Peter Obi Rejects Tribunal’s Judgments, To Announce Next Move

In its petitions contesting the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 vote, the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the Judgments of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

In a statement after the verdict of the Tribunal on Wednesday, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said justice was not served in the petitions of the party against the APC and Tinubu.

He also said the Labour Party will make its next move known upon consultation with its lawyers after receiving the Certified True Copy of the judgments.

More to follow…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.