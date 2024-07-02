Tinubu’s Strategy on Food Security, Water Resources Development Commendable – Afenifere Group

The Reformed Afenifere Youth Group (RAYG) has commended President Bola Tinubu for his exemplary leadership in addressing food security and water resources in the country.

The group also applauded the outstanding performances of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev.

In a statement signed by its President, Aare Yemi Adenifuja, the Afenifere youths said the Ministers’ stewardship and dedication have led to significant progress in the agricultural and water sectors, boosting the socio-economic growth and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Under Kyari’s visionary leadership, the agricultural sector has witnessed significant growth, with initiatives boosting production and ensuring food security,” he said.

“The successful launch of the 2023-2024 dry-season farming program has empowered thousands of farmers, while the distribution of 58,500 metric tonnes of milled rice has enhanced food availability.

“Additionally, the development of 23 improved crop varieties has increased crop yields, and the enhancement of food security and nutrition has improved the overall well-being of Nigerians.

“Furthermore, market access has improved, and employment opportunities have been generated, contributing to the sector’s growth.

“The Agric ministry undertook significant measures to boost agricultural production and control food inflation which he itemised to include; the distribution of improved seeds, fertilisers, agrochemicals, and equipment to farmers.

“The ministry has also partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to distribute 2.15 million bags of fertiliser free of charge to farmers.

“In rural infrastructure development, the ministry has constructed 77.8km of asphalt roads, including 130.9 km of earthen roads and boreholes, and installed solar street lights which have created nearly 60,000 jobs in rural areas with other initiatives to manage agricultural lands and address climate change including soil analysis, water conservation training, and climate-smart agriculture practices.”

Similarly, Adenifuja said Professor Utsev’s expertise and experience in water resources and environmental engineering have led to groundbreaking initiatives addressing the nation’s complex water challenges.

“His strategic leadership has resulted in significant progress in water infrastructure development, irrigation projects, and water supply expansion, enhancing the nation’s water security,” he added.

“The implementation of innovative technologies and sustainable practices has ensured equal access to clean water and sanitation for all citizens, a critical step towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“The adoption of cutting-edge technology has also boosted the agricultural sector and water resources with the use of precision farming to enhance crop yields and reduce waste.

“The use of advanced technologies like water management software and data analytics has optimized water distribution, reduced leakages, and improved efficiency in the water sector.

“Moreover, the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power has reduced the carbon footprint of water treatment and pumping stations.”

The group, therefore, said adopting more innovative approaches will further enhance food security and water resources in Nigeria and urged the Federal Government to continue prioritizing these sectors.

“The FG should explore international collaborations to enhance food security and water resources, promote sustainable agriculture practices, develop innovative water management systems, improve access to clean water and sanitation, and support the growth of the agricultural sector,” the statement added.

“We commend President Tinubu, Minister Kyari, and Minister Utsev for their dedication to the socio-economic growth and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Their stewardship has led to significant progress in the agricultural and water sectors, and we look forward to continued success in these critical areas.

“We also appreciate the efforts of farmers, agricultural extension workers, and water resources managers who have worked tirelessly to implement these initiatives.”