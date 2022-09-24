Troops Kill 38 ISWAP, Seven Boko Haram Terrorists in Sambisa Forest, Says DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that major onslaught against terrorists by troops in the frontline have led to the death of no fewer than 38 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the dreaded Sambisa Forest in the past two weeks in Borno State, The Guardian reports.

The DHQ said that troops in the various theatre of operations conducted several kinetic and non-kinetic operations with significant results recorded.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, while briefing Defence Correspondents, yesterday, on the successes recorded, said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained aggressive operations to deny terrorists further freedom of action.

He said: “In furtherance to this, troops conducted fighting patrols, ambushes and clearance operations at communities, villages and towns in Kukawa, Monguno, Kaga, Dikwa, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Mafa, Konguda, Bama and Guzamala local councils, all in Borno State.

“Of significant was the neutralisation of two key Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP commanders on September 12 and 15, 2022, identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida (A Qaid), at Parisu and Sheruri general area in Sambisa Forest respectively.

“Consequently, within the period in review, troops neutralised 36 terrorists, rescued 130 civilians and arrested 46 suspected Boko Haram terrorists as well as 12 suspected Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP logistic suppliers.

Furthermore, 21 AK-47 rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special, two RPG bombs, 25 dane-guns, four unexplosive ordinance store, two bandoliers, 10 solar panels, 23 bicycles, 10 motorcycles, one tricycle, 19 cell phones, 28 torch-lights, bags of assorted grains, 122 rustled sheep and N203,125 were recovered, among other items.”

Also, troops have killed seven Boko Haram terrorists in Kayamla Village of Konduga Local Council of Borno State.

The insurgents were neutralised on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in an ambush of 73 battalion in collaboration with civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Kayamla.

A counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the incident, yesterday, in Maiduguri, said that the marauding terrorists were massively escaping from the sustained military onslaughts of terrorists’ hideouts.

He said that the terrorists usually come to the areas to terrorise farmers and kidnap them for ransom.

He added that the troops had intensified their offensives against the terrorists, including their collaborators and logistic suppliers.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai has also charged the troops to be responsible and professionals in defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

He commanded the soldiers to kill every terrorist in the North-East region with no mercy.

