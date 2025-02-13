Alleged Threat To Life: Court Orders Substituted Service Of Summons On Army, COAS

ABUJA—A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, ordered the service of a fundamental rights abuse suit against the Nigeria Army and seven others, via substituted means; by placing the court documents on any newspaper with a wide circulation in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik made the order while ruling on an ex-parte application by the plaintiff’s counsel, Mr. Ambrose Akhigbe, an Assistant Director in Command Secondary School, Ipaja, Lagos.

The plaintiff had brought the suit against the Nigeria Army, the Chief of Army Staff, General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Commandant, Command Day Secondary School, Lagos, Lieutenant Akabor, Private Sani, Private Ahmed and Private Montero, who are 1st to 8th respondents respectively, over alleged threat to life, assault, battering, maltreatment amongst others.

At the hearing in the matter, yesterday, plaintiff’s lawyer, Mr. Wayne Elijah, informed the court that the bailiff has not been able to serve the court’s documents on the respondents hence, would be asking the court to make an order directing the service through substituted means by pasting same on the notice board of the Federal High Court and sending scanned copies to the respondents’ email.

Justice Abdulmalik, however, in her ruling observed that the respondents not being staff of the Federal High Court would not be able to see the court documents and rather ordered the service through newspaper publication.

She subsequently fixed hearing of the matter on May 5, adding that service of hearing notices be served on all respondents.

In the suit filed November last year, plaintiff alleged that the respondents, particularly the 5th, 6th and 7th respondent violated his right when they beat him up and nearly killed him for allegedly making videos of inhumane punishments meted out on the SSS3 girls, who were asked to roll on muddy, dirty water.

“The 5th respondent then suggested we all report to the commandant office to resolve the issue which I agreed to and while I led the way in walking down to the Admin Block, the 6th, 7th and 8th respondents acting on the instructions of the 5th respondent, battered me from behind with the sole aim of killing me as they were saying “We will kill you today you bastard” as they continued to assault me targeting my face and neck using plank, koboko, sticks, pipe canes, irons and their fist punch.

“Video evidence of this brutalisation on me by the respondents is herein attached and marked V1 in Exhibit Flash A series.”

The plaintiff claimed that the beatings and attempted murder led to ceaseless flow of blood from the skull of his head which led to the immediate cease of academic activities in the school as all civilian staff staged a protest in solidarity to the oppression he faced against the respondents.

He said the 4th respondent, who immediately handed over the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th respondents to the military police to be kept in custody pending investigation, also took responsibility for the medical bills of N65,000 and another N115,000.

“That shortly after the incident, my union body “Association of Senior Servants Civil of Nigeria” served the respondents with a letter of demand wherein several demands including the adequate compensation for me was demanded for,” he stated.

He is praying the court for “An order directing the respondents jointly and severally to pay the Applicant the sum of N500 million only as compensation for the gross infringement of the applicant’s fundamental right guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“An order directing the respondents jointly and severally to pay the applicant the N50 million as costs of this action.”

