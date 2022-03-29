Troops Secure Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the military has secured the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja attacked by terrorists, Channels Television reports.

Many had been feared injured and abducted as news of the attack filtered through social media late Monday.

“The Kaduna State Government received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service at around Kateri-Rijana general areas,” a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

“Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board.

“Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.

“This is to acquire an accurate inventory of all passengers and their actual status.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i who has been in constant touch with the security forces, commended them for their prompt response, and thanked them for successfully securing the train and passengers on board.

“Security forces continue to comb the general area in additional rescue efforts.

“Emerging developments will be communicated to the public.”

