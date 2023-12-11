Tudun Biri killings: Every Life Lost Must Be Paid For – Arewa Youths Demand

Youths in northern Nigeria are demanding for answers over the circumstances that led to the gruesome murder of numerous civilians in Tudun Biri Village, Kaduna State last Sunday by military air attacks.

The youths while mourning the dead calls for speedy investigation into disaster demanding that every life lost must be paid for through compensation, while those lucky to have survived with injuries must also be compensated.

This was contained in a press release made available to news men by the National Publicity Secretary, Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa), Comrade Adikwu Omale Joshua.

He said, “Northern Youths, under the auspices of ‘Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arews), on behalf of its Board, National leadership and 19 Northern states chapters and FCT, condemns the recent killings of innocent people in Kaduna by the Nigerian Army”.

“While we commiserate with bereaved families, it is our opinion that this development was unfortunate, and should not be described as a mistake” as asserted by the military, as such incidents had occurred again and again at different occasions and locations”.

“It is our candid position that, it is unbecoming for such action to be described as a ‘mistake’ considering how the action was coming from a professional body like the Nigerian army, as such the ugly development was really unforgivable, and we therefore call for a speedy probe into the matter and appropriate sanctions be carried out against those behind the erroneous attacks on the innocent civilian community”.

“This mistake as they called it is unfortunate and unpardonable, as we are aware that professional institutions like the army wouldn’t carry out attacks without any credible intelligence, due diligence, surveillance and rules of engagement, as well as proper coordination”.

“This kind of horrible mistake is gradually becoming common practice amongst our military, a development that is not only unfortunate but also unbecoming of our military. While we unequivocally condemn these killings at Tudun Birni village in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, but also in a strong terms call for the immediate payment of full compensation, and the compensation must be in accordance with the teachings of Islam, as the victims were muslims”.

“We wish to call on the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja not to renege on his promise to conduct a full scale investigation into the matter with a view to unravel the circumstances that led to the bombings, and ensure that, those responsible of this grievous error are subjected to face the wrath of the law”.

“We commend the Vice President of Nigeria Kashim Shettima, His Highness, the 14th Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi, II, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El – Rufa’i and the Nigerian senate, for their condolence visit to the affected village and their kind gestures to the affected families”.

