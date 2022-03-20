Unpatriotic Elements Plotting to Cause Ethno-religious Crisis in North-Central –DSS

The Department of State Services on Saturday said it had uncovered a plot by some patriotic elements to cause violence in the North-Central and different parts of the country, Punch reports.

It said the plotters intended to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals, and heat the polity.

The DSS disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘DSS uncovers plot for violence in the North-Central zone’.

It also said it was aware of a plan to mobilise students, striking university lecturers, and labour unions in a bid to organise a mass protest similar to the 2021 EndSARS protest.

“The Department of State Services hereby alerts the public of a sinister plan by some elements to stoke violence in parts of the country, particularly the North-Central. The aim is to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals, and heat the polity. In a bid to achieve this, the sponsors have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas.

The Service is also aware of a plot to use students, striking university teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals, and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by the government to address the issues,” the statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, read in part.

The security agency, while warning against such actions, however, said it was on the trail of those it described as “agents of destabilisation”.

It advised citizens to not only act according to rules but also resist persuasions to be used to destroy their own country.

“While the Service views the machination as unpatriotic, it is on the trail of the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals. Though it has placed measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order. The public should rest assured that the Service will, in conjunction with other security agencies, go after the sponsors of this scheme and ensure the law takes its course.

“Those who may wish to go contrary to the law will, however, face the consequences,” it added.

