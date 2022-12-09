Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DSS Gives NNPC, Oil Marketers 48 Hours to Resolve Fuel Scarcity

Published

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other stakeholders in the oil sector to resolve the ongoing fuel crisis, Daily Trust reports.

The secret police threatened that it would launch manhunt if after 48 hours, there are still queues at filling stations across the country.

Spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, stated this while addressing journalists at the headquarters of the service in Abuja shortly after the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, met with the stakeholders in the industry.

He said the stakeholders agreed to end fuel scarcity nationwide, saying all DSS commands had been placed on red alert and would commence operations to bring defaulters to book.

The stakeholders who attended the meeting apart from the NNPC and IPMAN included officials of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) as well as Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN).

Others were Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

DSS Denies Joint Operation With US Army, President Muhammadu Buhari Allays Fears

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said there was no joint sting operation with the United States Army in Trademore Estate, Abuja as...

October 29, 2022

News

Terror Threat: DSS Calls For Calm, Says Nothing New in US Warning

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called for calm over the alert that the US issued to its citizens in Nigeria, Daily Trust...

October 24, 2022

News

DSS: Mamu Nabbed on His Way to Secret Meeting With Terrorist Commanders in Saudi

The Department of State Services (DSS) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that during its preliminary investigation, it found that former terrorists’...

September 14, 2022

News

Gumi Accuses DSS of Terrorism

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to either release Tukur Mamu or charge him to...

September 11, 2022

Copyright ©