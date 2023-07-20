Connect with us

Court Orders DSS To Allow Kanu Access To His Preferred Doctor

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been ordered to allow Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who are officially outlawed, access to a doctor of his choice on the grounds that he needs urgent ear surgery due to his allegedly deteriorating health.

Delivering judgement, Justice Nyako, also ordered the secret police to also monitor, record and seal all medical sessions administered on the IPOB leader, for security purposes.

Additionally, the trial court dismissed the DSS’s preliminary objections to the application at hand on the grounds that Kanu had the right to medical care while in detention.

Kanu is being held by the DSS since June 2021 and is being accused of participating in terrorism by the secret police.

