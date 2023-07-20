Court Orders DSS To Allow Kanu Access To His Preferred Doctor

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been ordered to allow Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who are officially outlawed, access to a doctor of his choice on the grounds that he needs urgent ear surgery due to his allegedly deteriorating health.

Delivering judgement, Justice Nyako, also ordered the secret police to also monitor, record and seal all medical sessions administered on the IPOB leader, for security purposes.

Additionally, the trial court dismissed the DSS’s preliminary objections to the application at hand on the grounds that Kanu had the right to medical care while in detention.

Kanu is being held by the DSS since June 2021 and is being accused of participating in terrorism by the secret police.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.