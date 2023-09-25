Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 56 Years At DSS Detention

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is now being held at the Department of State Services (DSS) detention facility as a result of a legal dispute between the federal government, had his birthday honored by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the IPOB’s lead attorney.

Ejiofor took advantage of the chance to demand the release of his client, who will be 56 years old on September 25, 2023.

Recall that the federal government’s case against Kanu dates back to court hearings in 2015 and touches on allegations of treason and terrorism.

After a protracted legal battle that lasted several years, the Court of Appeal justices cleared Kanu of all charges on October 13, 2022.

The Justices held that Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from overseas was a violation of international laws and treaties on extradition.

But the appellate court later stayed its judgement after the federal government through the office of the Attorney-General of the federation asked the justices that the execution of their verdict be paused.

The AGF then appealed to the Supreme Court while Kanu’s lawyer urged the apex court to uphold the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

The apex court is yet to determine the appeals as of the time of this report.

Reacting to the development Monday, Ejiofor accused the federal government of deliberately detaining Kanu.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the Federal Government of Nigeria is using every tactic at their disposal, to ensure that their own appeal lodged before the Supreme Court, is not heard and that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is detained indefinitely in solitary confinement.

“However, as we have consistently maintained, the wheels of justice may grind slowly but it will certainly grind exceedingly fine at the end.

“This new year shall herald Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s total and unconditional freedom,” Ejiofor stated in a Facebook post.

