Plans Exist To Stage Violent Protests Against Tinubu’s Administration, Says DSS

On Monday, the Department of State Services (DSS) declared that it was aware of a plan to organize violent protests in an effort to bring the government of President Bola Tinubu into disrepute.

The secret police claimed that student leaders, youngsters, ethnic-based organizations, and unhappy groups are being organized for the protests in a message via X, formerly known as Twitter.

DSS, in the statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said it had identified the “ring leaders of the plot” and that they are currently being monitored.

The post, titled, ‘DSS Discovers Plot To State Violent Protests In The Country’, reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters. Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action. Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans.”

