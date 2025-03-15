Unprecedented Miracles and Blessings Mark Day 1 of March 2025 Global Healing Crusade with Pastor Chris

Day 1 of the highly anticipated 13th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome witnessed an extraordinary outpouring of divine miracles, blessings, and victories. From the moment the event began, the atmosphere was charged with an overwhelming sense of faith, anticipation, and power. The global gathering was filled with an electric blend of inspiring music ministrations by the Loveworld Singers, fervent prayers, uplifting exhortations, insightful panel discussions, live testimonies, and impactful healing sessions. The healing streams flowed continually, delivering restoration and transformation to people worldwide.

Welcoming the global audience, Pastor Deola Phillips, Director of the Healing School and convener of the event, boldly proclaimed, “Your time is now, and healing is on its way to you. God knows you, He knows your condition, and He knows where you are. Your testimonies have already begun! The Word you’re hearing today is life—cleansing, refreshing, and revitalizing everything that concerns you. Open your eyes and let your faith soar as you receive all the blessings that are about to unfold!”

Rev. Tom Amenkhienan encouraged everyone to elevate their expectations, declaring, “This is no coincidence; you are here for a divine purpose. The wave of healing is already here, and you will experience miracles. This Healing Streams event is not just an event; it’s a global outpouring of God’s transformative power!”

Pastor Johan De Beer emphasized, “The power of God is available to everyone here, and miracles will flow in your life as long as you stay expectant and connected.”

The faith of all was stirred further by Evangelist Eddy Owase, who hosted the Live Testimony segment, showcasing powerful accounts of miraculous healings from around the world. Kimberly from the UAE, Evangelin from China, Melina from Colombia, Emmanuel from Canada, Evangelist Sasha from New Zealand, and countless others shared powerful testimonies, affirming the undeniable presence of God’s healing power. Their stories of transformation fueled the faith of all present, leaving the atmosphere saturated with joy and celebration.

Evangelist Eddy Owase passionately declared, “Decide what you want, wherever you are! Whether you’re in a hospital bed or sitting in your car, today is your day! God’s power is real, and no force can stop your miracle!”

Then, the moment many had been waiting for arrived. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Man of God, took the stage, and immediately began ministering healing to the attendees, both onsite and virtually. With boldness and conviction, Pastor Chris declared, “Miracles are real, and they’re happening now! Jesus has commanded healing to go to the nations, and that’s why I bring you healing today. Regardless of where you are or the pain you’re experiencing, God’s power is surging through the world, reaching you right now!”

Pastor Chris spoke with authority as he cast out afflictions and commanded healing to manifest across the global audience. The power of God surged through the airwaves, bringing immediate deliverance and healing to countless individuals.

Reports of miraculous healings flooded in from every corner of the globe, with participants testifying to the incredible transformation they experienced. The atmosphere was alive with shouts of joy, praising God for His undeniable power.

Pastor Chris continued with a profound teaching on the Word, emphasizing, “God’s Word is life, and it is what you live by. The authority in the Name of Jesus is undeniable. Through His Name, we have victory and authority over sickness, disease, and every challenge of life.” He further highlighted the unique nature of Jesus, contrasting Him with other religious leaders, declaring, “Every other religious leader took others’ lives, but Jesus gave His life for us. He is the only true contact with God.”

He concluded with a resolute declaration: “There is no salvation in any other name except in Jesus Christ—Acts 4:12.”

Some of the remarkable testimonies of healing from Day 1 include:

Nasreen from Pakistan: After 20 years of suffering from arthritis, Nasreen was instantly healed as Pastor Chris prayed. She now walks without pain, completely restored.

Avete from Fiji Island: After nine years of being unable to straighten his leg, Avete experienced a miracle as he realized he could stand and walk with ease during the service.

Maria from Germany: Diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma cancer, Maria had been bedridden in constant pain. After receiving healing through the virtual service, she is now completely healed, free of pain, and restored to full health.

Josephine Kathambi from Kenya: After 15 years of struggling with asthma, Josephine felt a sudden rush of fresh air fill her lungs as the power of God touched her. She is now able to breathe freely and is completely healed.

These testimonies are only a glimpse of the divine manifestations that took place on Day 1. The atmosphere was filled with unparalleled joy and faith as people celebrated God’s transformative power.

About Healing Streams Live Healing Services

Healing Streams Live Healing Services is a global initiative by the Healing School, designed to spread God’s healing power worldwide through Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s teachings and ministrations. Known for its powerful demonstrations of faith and miraculous healings, the event has brought life-changing transformation to millions of participants globally, restoring health, faith, and hope through the divine power of God.