UPDATED: DSS Arrests, Detains NLC President

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Aiport in Abuja, on Monday on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment, the NLC said.

Head of Information of the NLC, Mr Benson Upah, confirmed the arrest.

The NLC president was billed to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London, which begins today.

Upah said the union does not know where Ajaero had been taken but he had sent a message saying it was the DSS that arrested him.

In a statement it released later, the union confirmed that Ajaero had been detained, an action it described as a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation.

“We wish to categorically state that Comrade Ajaero has been detained without any legal warrant or formal instrument. Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive.

“His detention is therefore a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation as he has not been declared wanted by any law enforcement body. His detention is a brazen act of intimidation and completely unjustified under the laws of our nation.

“The mere contemplation of not just stopping a lawful citizen from travelling but also sequestering his freedom is an affront to our democratic and natural rights as a people and as workers,” the statement read in part.

Ajaero’s arrest came about a week after he honoured an earlier invitation by the police over allegations of “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime”. He left the police headquarters on the same day after writing a statement.

Days later, another letter from the police inviting Ajaero for further questioning surfaced. This time, he was asked to come along with the Secretary General of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The letter read, “In furtherance of investigations into the alleged case of Criminal Intimidation, Conducts Likely to Cause Breach of Public Peace and Malicious Damage to Properties in which your name featured.

“You are requested to come along with Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 12, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Complex, Shehu hagari way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Thursday, 5th September 2024 at 11 am.

“On arrival, you may wish to call Mr Usman on GSM number 08039659139. Your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please.”

‘Harassing Labour Leaders’

Before honouring the invitation, labour members had gathered at the headquarters of the NLC in solidarity with their president, where they condemned the police invitation.

The council described the allegations against Ajaero as trumped-up and politically motivated to silence organised labour.

They said that the police invitation to Ajaero was too short and asked for a postponement of his appearance.

Worried over the possible detention of Ajaero, the NLC leadership warned that it would embark on a nationwide strike should their president be arrested.

The union accused the Federal Government of harassing its leaders and has put its members and affiliates on red alert.

Deputy President of the Congress, Comrade Minjibir Ado, issued the warning after an emergency meeting of the group’s National Executive Council on August 20.

Amnesty International Reacts

Global humanitarian organisation, Amnesty International Nigeria also condemned the onslaught against Ajaero by the police.

A statement signed by the organisation’s Director, Isa Sanusi on August 20, described the allegations of terrorism financing by the Nigerian authorities against Ajaero and its leaders as an attempt to intimidate the unionists.

The international group’s reaction comes following NLC’s threat to embark on a nationwide strike should the police detain Ajaero.

Sanusi said, “Amnesty International is deeply concerned by the Nigerian authorities’ fresh attempts to further intimidate and harass Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) through threats of arrest of its President Joe Ajaero. We urge the authorities to end this pattern of brazen impunity and respect the right of the labour unions to agree or disagree with the government and its policies.

“Under international human rights law and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, freedom of association is guaranteed, and workers cannot be targeted for participating in trade union activities. The Nigerian authorities have an obligation not only to respect the rights of workers but also to protect these rights from abuse.”

