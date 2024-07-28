Utsev and the New Era in Water Resources Management – By Usman Garuba

Every individual is a thread in the tapestry of creation, yet some unique individuals stand outside of the weave, directing the thread and painting pictures that become reality. Professor Joseph Utsev, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, fits into this rare illustration. A former commissioner of water resources and environment in Benue State, Professor Utsev has carved a niche for himself as a water engineer.

Undoubtedly, one of the brightest but self-effacing skilled professionals in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, Professor Utsev covets neither paeans nor rhapsodies for his unwavering commitment towards the actualization of the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the water, sanitation, and hygiene sector.

Before he assumed office, the ministry was barely struggling to achieve just a fraction of its core mandate. Already, there was perennial water scarcity across the country, especially in the northern region. Similarly, the water sanitation program in collaboration with UNICEF was almost gasping for activation, just as the open defecation program was only receiving lip service.

With the tenacity of purpose coupled with the ardent conviction that there was an urgent need for a total overhaul in the ministry, Professor Utsev quickly embarked on a tour of the eleven river basins across the country. This move was a deliberate attempt to generate first-hand information about the activities/operations of these agencies.

At the end of the day, however, the duty tour paid off as the astute engineer and professor of water resources and environment brought world-class expertise to bear on water resources administration in Nigeria. Unarguably, water is one of the most important needs of man aside from air; this very conviction set the template for Professor Utsev, who had in the last year and six months driven the ministry towards the path of achieving its core mandate to develop and implement policies, projects, and programs that will enable sustainable access to safe and sufficient water to meet the social, cultural, environmental, and economic development needs of all Nigerians.

To put paid to his aggressive reform agenda in the eleven river basins, Professor Utsev reactivated and initiated new programs to address issues bothering the growing demand for water and the attendant challenges. Curiously, despite considerable investment by the federal government over the years, a large population of Nigerians still does not have access to water in adequate quantity and quality, this is the major worry of Professor Utsev, who has vowed to change the narratives.

Interestingly, other sectors of the ministry, which were before now not properly funded, have received the attention of the minister through presidential interventions. For instance, irrigation schemes and bulk water supply have since been prioritized, just as the hydrological data collection and storage for national planning is upgraded with modern digital equipment.

Professor Utsev is indeed a game-changer; no wonder his exploit in a terrain he understands so well as an expert and a humanist has attracted countless commendations from notable organizations and reputable institutions. His knack for collaboration with international agencies such as UNICEF, UNDP, and other donor agencies has led to the development of bilateral, multilateral, and external support for the numerous agencies under the Ministry of Water Resources.

Convinced that the winning streak depends on rugged commitments to better the lots of Nigeria, Professor Utsev initiated the construction of 6,761 water schemes across the country to meet the water demand of the growing Nigerian population. Also, several programs and projects aimed at tackling water sanitation and hygiene across the country have been rolled out since he assumed duty in January last year.

The importance Professor Utsev attached to sanitation further reinforced his unequivocal stance on cleaning up the debris of the past years as he proceeded to construct Ten thousand five hundred sixty-eight sanitation facilities in institutions and public places in 127 local government Areas across the country. Today, 15 local government areas have been added to the 115 Open defecation-free ODF local government areas across Nigeria, a rare feat no minister had ever achieved within such a short period.

Professor Joseph Utsev has set the bar in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. His is indeed a square peg in a square hole; his success is a product of steadfastness, hard work, and sacrifice. His exceptional performance in President Tinubu’s administration will continue to attract commendations even as he is poised to deliver on his mandate and beyond.

Professor Utsev’s vision for a water-secure Nigeria is rooted in his understanding of the complex interplay between water, sanitation, and hygiene. He recognizes that access to clean water is not only a basic human right but also a critical factor in economic development, food security, and public health. To address the country’s water challenges, Professor Utsev has launched a series of innovative initiatives, including providing clean water to rural communities through decentralized water treatment systems. Another initiative is the ‘Clean Nigeria, Use a Toilet’ campaign, which seeks to end open defecation in Nigeria by constructing modern toilet facilities and promoting good hygiene practices.

Since assuming office, the Minister has improved the 12 Lower Benue River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) through exceptional leadership. He introduced creative ways to revive ailing irrigation schemes, including partial commercialization to make the RBDAs self-sustaining. A monitoring and evaluation framework was established to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

Professor Utsev’s efforts have boosted the economy by increasing food production, creating jobs, and enhancing sanitation. The RBDAs have become models for sustainable development, promoting environmental sustainability, job creation, and economic growth in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Through these initiatives, Professor Utsev is not only transforming Nigeria’s water sector but also inspiring a new generation of water leaders and professionals. His commitment to collaboration and innovative solutions has earned him recognition and admiration from various stakeholders.

As Professor Utsev continues to drive the water sector forward, his legacy is already being felt across the country. His dedication to the well-being of Nigerians and his passion for sustainable development make him a true champion of progress.

Garuba wrote this piece from Zaria.