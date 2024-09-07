Vice President Shettima Demands Stronger Ties Between FG, Traditional Institutions

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger ties between the Federal Government and traditional institutions.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration to engaging royal fathers as key stakeholders in national development and social cohesion.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Ningi Emirate in Bauchi State, the Vice President offered condolences for the late Emir of Ningi, HRH Alhaji Yunusa Muhammed DanYaya.

Senator Shettima also congratulated the newly installed Emir, HRH Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya, who is the eldest son of the late Emir, noting that traditional “institutions are not only the custodians of our cultures, values, and history but the very backbone of our society.”

He pointed out that traditional institutions play a crucial role in maintaining national unity, societal stability, and serve as a reminder of the nation’s origins as well as offer inspiration to see the essence of our diversity.

His words: “On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, myself, and the entire government of Nigeria, I express our deepest condolences for the loss of an emir who left a legacy of integrity, service, and peace. And as we congratulate you, HRH Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya, on your assumption of office, we pledge our sincerest support for your reign,” Shettima was quoted to have said in a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha.

“These institutions serve as a reminder of our origins and offer inspiration to see the essence of our diversity in all that we do. The Emirate, under your late father’s stewardship, was a guiding light for many, and his contributions will not be forgotten.”

Shettima praised the late Emir for his 88 years of service to the nation, recalling that “not only did he become the longest-reigning Emir in the history of Ningi, he also served our nation in various capacities even before his enthronement”.

